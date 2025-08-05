Keller City Council approves controversial ICE partnership amid heated meeting

The Brief The Keller City Council unanimously voted to join the federal 287(g) program, making it the largest city in Texas to do so. The program will allow Keller jail staff to screen the arrested for immigration status and serve ICE warrants, but it does not permit officers to make arrests for immigration status alone. The vote followed a heated city council meeting with vocal supporters and protesters, and Mayor Mizani predicts other cities will now follow Keller's lead.



There were extra police at the city council meeting tonight and things did get heated between supporters of the program and those against.

Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to join the program. The council members also approved to ratify the jail intake process to mimic the Tarrant County Jail.

Local perspective:

With that vote, Keller became the largest city in Texas to join the federal 287-G program, specifically opting into the warrant services model. This means the city will screen individuals booked into the Keller Jail for immigration status and, if appropriate, serve ICE warrants.

The program does not allow Keller police officers to make arrests of people off the streets; it only applies to people who have been arrested.

Keller mayor, Armin Mizani, voiced support for the program before tonight's meeting in a sit-down with FOX 4.

"If you commit a crime, we want to know who you are, identify who you are and if you’re someone whose legal status should not be in this country, we’re going to notify law enforcement. This is about strengthening public safety, this is about formalizing relationships with federal law enforcement," said Mayor Mizani.

Keller city council meeting

What they're saying:

Others outside Keller City Hall protested the partnership and during the public hearing, people in attendance passionately raised their concerns and urged city council members to vote against the program.

"The policy won't make our community safer; it will divide an already fragile community, it will lead to racial profiling, and it will risk wrongful arrests of people," said Keller resident, Kelly Campbell.

"You say this partnership makes the community safer, you say if they don't break the law they have nothing to worry about, but all this will do is encourage racial profiling so that any person of color so much as turns without a blinker is arrested just so their immigration status can be checked," Keller resident, Sarah Ross.

At one point, things became intense between supporters of the program and those against it.

Mayor Mizani says, on average, about 2,000 people are booked into the Keller Jail every year. In the last two years, 31 people were found to be undocumented.

Senate Bill 8 mandates that sheriff's offices participate in the program. Tarrant County has participated since 2018.

Keller police statement

Keller Police Department's statement regarding tonight’s vote:

"Opting into this program will mean minor adjustments to the responsibilities of our detention officers, but our department’s priorities and philosophies will remain unchanged. Our employees are committed to upholding the rule of law and serving the community with respect and empathy. That includes those within our care at the Keller Regional Detention Center."

What's next:

Several council members asked the deputy chief questions about the program and clarified statements made during the public hearing.

When the mayor addressed the crowd, people walked out during his speech. He reiterated his support for the program and that he believes other cities will now follow suit.

According to the resolution, the city's participation in the program will start immediately.