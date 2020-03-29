Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will be set up as temporary healthcare facility if needed

article

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas will be set up as a temporary healthcare facility if needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Abbott said Texas hospitals are currently not at capacity, and hospitals remain the "primary location" for people to receive treatment. The convention center will be used as a potential overflow for treatment of COVID-19 patients if hospitals do reach capacity.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be used to set up the location, which will initially have 250 beds, with room to expand up to 1,400 beds.

Four locations were assessed in the Metroplex, and Gov. Abbott said he'll look at similar places in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and El Paso.