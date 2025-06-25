Judge considers change of venue for Kaufman Co. fugitive Trevor McEuen's rescheduled murder trial

article

The Brief A Kaufman County judge is considering moving the murder trial of Trevor McEuen because of the extensive media coverage and alleged prejudicial statements from law enforcement. McEuen, who is accused of murdering his neighbor, cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared on the morning of his original trial. He was recaptured 28 days later in Van Zandt County. A new trial date was set for Aug. 4, and the judge said he would decide on the change of venue request after jury selection begins.



Change of Venue Requested

Trevor McEuen (Kaufman County Jail)

What we know:

Defense attorney Abigail Spain said her team has filed a motion for a change of venue to try to move Trevor McEuen’s case out of Kaufman County.

The judge agreed to consider the motion but is not expected to make a decision until after the jury selection process begins.

"To ascertain whether or not he believes that the media and the statements released by the law enforcement and the state have been too inflammatory and prejudicial for Trevor to get a fair trial," Spain said.

The defense said McEuen’s murder case has received extensive media coverage in both the Dallas-Fort Worth and Tyler news markets. They believe he was also used by politicians as an example for bail reform.

"And we do believe that many of those reports, especially those perpetrated by the sheriff’s office and by the district attorney’s office, have given a one-sided and inflammatory version of events that will not be borne by the facts presented at trial," Spain said.

Trevor McEuen Murder Trial

The backstory:

McEuen is accused of murdering his Forney neighbor, Aaron Martinez, in 2023.

Investigators said he shot 35-year-old Martinez multiple times and then admitted to the murder after a SWAT standoff.

Aaron Martinez

Last May, a judge refused to reduce McEuen's $2 million bond.

In September, he posted that bond and was released from jail. But a week later, he was arrested again for violating his terms.

McEuen was released again after posting another $2 million bond in December.

He was scheduled to appear in court on May 5 for the start of his capital murder trial. Instead, he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared in Van Zandt County.

He was found 28 days later hiding in a hole that he’d allegedly cut into the floor of his grandmother’s home in Van Zandt County.

According to the sheriff's office, McEuen had been staying with relatives in Van Zandt County while awaiting trial. He allegedly set the house on fire while making his escape.

What they're saying:

"This person has done some very heinous things and needs to be put in jail. And the Martinez family needs justice finally. We’ve got him in custody. I think he’s gonna get to see justice," Sheriff Bryan Beavers told FOX 4 after McEuen was finally captured.

Murder Trial Rescheduled

What's next:

McEuan remains in the Kaufman County jail.

His next court hearing is scheduled for July.

He was not in the courtroom on Wednesday because his attorney said he received threats and no longer feels comfortable appearing in person in open court.

His trial has been reset for Aug. 4; however, the defense may file a motion to push that date back based on some issues it has with the evidence collected during the time McEuan was on the run.