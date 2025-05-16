Kaufman County sheriff shares CG images to help find murder suspect, fugitive

The Brief A reward of $30,000 is being offered for Van Zandt County fugitive Trevor McEuen. McEuen fled on May 5, the day his capital murder trial was set to begin. Authorities are seeking public help, and have now released video and potential disguises to help identify him.



In the continued effort to find a wanted criminal, Kaufman County authorities have released computer-generated images of his potential disguised look to help the public identify him.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that a $30,000 reward is being offered for information about Van Zandt County fugitive Trevor McEuen.

Trevor McEuen on the run

The Latest:

Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers has new video of McEuen, showing him walking back and forth in front of his house, which he allegedly set on fire prior to his disappearance.

The department has also shared some images of how fugitive McEuen might look today, along with video of McEuen on his cell phone days before he disappeared.

Using real photos of the fugitive, the department has created computer-generated images of how he might disguise his identity: growing hair, shaving his beard, going bald or wearing a cap.

Beavers wants the public to see the mannerisms of fugitive McEuen. He says it’s possible the man is still hiding in East Texas, and he hopes residents who might spot him will be able to recognize and report him to law enforcement.

The backstory:

Police say 32-year-old McEuen cut off his ankle monitor and slipped away on May 5, the same day his capital murder trial was set to begin.

McEuen is charged with killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, by shooting the unarmed man multiple times on Neal Road in Forney on May 1, 2023.

Investigators said he shot 35-year-old Martinez multiple times and then admitted to the murder after a SWAT standoff.

Last May, a judge refused to reduce McEuen's $2 million bond.

In September, he posted that bond and was released from jail. Then a week later, he violated his terms.

McEuen was released again after posting another $2 million bond in December.

Since his disappearance, McEuen has been added to Texas' most wanted list, and the reward for information leading to his arrest has climbed.

What they're saying:

Beavers is hopeful they'll find the man soon and bring him to justice.

"I'm telling you, this individual proved to us once that he can't meet conditions of bond. We put him back in jail, he bonds back out. And now I believe he's a danger to society, and at the end of the day, we need to get justice for the Martinez family."

Beavers believes McEuen is getting outside help to evade law enforcement; and now, the sheriff is asking for the same.

"We just need everybody's help. We appreciate any tips, and something you might think is small might be really big for us," he said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about McEuen’s whereabouts can contact Kaufman County Crime stoppers at (877) 847-7522, or submit an online tip at this link.