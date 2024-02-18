3 Kaufman County inmates hospitalized after 'medical emergency' in which Naloxone was used

Three inmates at the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center are hospitalized after a "medical emergency" that caused staff to administer Naloxone to them.

This happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, jail staff gave the inmates lifesaving medical treatment, which included Naloxone and CPR.

Two of the inmates were taken to a hospital in stable condition, while the third inmate was taken to a Dallas hospital in critical condition.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.