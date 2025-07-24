Kaufman County hit-and-run driver wanted for killing 18-year-old on motorcycle

The Brief Authorities are searching for 37-year-old Victor Eduardo Mendoza Mondragon, who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kaufman County on June 13. The crash killed 18-year-old Brendan Ivy, who was heading home on his motorcycle after getting food. Anyone with information on Mondragon's whereabouts is urged to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers; a reward is being offered.



State troopers are searching for the man who left the scene of a deadly crash in Kaufman County last month.

The 18-year-old victim’s family is also pleading for the public’s help.

Kaufman County Hit-and-Run

What we know:

The tragic accident happened just after 11 p.m. on June 13 near the intersection of FM 429 and CR 346 in northeast Kaufman County.

Brendan Ivy was on his motorcycle and on his way home from a Terrell restaurant when he collided with a speeding work truck that blew through an intersection.

Investigators identified the driver as 37-year-old Victor Eduardo Mendoza Mondragon. They said he had alcoholic containers in the truck, including some that were empty.

Mondragon allegedly took off on foot after the crash and has not been seen since. In fact, his whole family has disappeared from the Kaufman area after the crash.

What you can do:

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety need help finding Mondragon. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522.

There’s also a reward being offered for information that leads to Mondragon’s arrest and indictment.

Brendan Ivy Remembered

What they're saying:

Ivy’s parents got to the accident scene before law enforcement officers because of an app on their phones that tracked their son’s location.

"I checked Live 360. He was in one spot too long. And I went and woke Tad and told him that something was wrong. He went to see what was wrong, and Brendan was gone. And the person had fled the scene," said Shanna Ivy, his mother.

"He still had his helmet on. He still had all his gear on, his gloves. I held his hand," added Tad Ivy, his father. "It’s tough, but there was nothing they could do for him at all. He was gone instantly."

Ivy was the youngest in the family.

"I can’t walk into his room anymore and mess with him or do any of that. I mean, we fought like cats and dogs. But I loved the kid to death. And I would gladly trade places with him right now if I could give him a second chance at life. I’d take it on the chin and I’d trade places with him right now," his brother, Cameron Ivy, said.

The family’s attorney said Mondragon lost an 18-year-old son in an electrocution accident.

"For him to then cause a crash that kills somebody else’s son after he knows what it’s like to lose a son and then leave Brendan there is just…. I mean, I don’t know what kind of person does this," said attorney Geoffrey Schorr.

The family believes someone knows where Mondragon is and hopes they’ll turn him in.