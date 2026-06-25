Kaufman County bust recovers $400,000 in stolen property
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property in a bust earlier in June.
Kaufman County stolen property bust
What we know:
On June 10, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of County Road 4079.
During the search, investigators recovered stolen property including trucks, trailers, U-Haul trucks, flatbed trailers and cargo trailers.
The stolen property came from multiple counties and was worth approximately $409,000.
One person was arrested in connection to the stolen property and was taken to the Kaufman County Justice Center.
The suspect has been charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.