Kaufman County bust recovers $400,000 in stolen property

The Brief The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property from a home on County Road 4079 earlier this month. The property recovered came from multiple counties and included stolen trucks, trailers, U-Haul trucks, cargo trailers and flatbed trailers. One person was arrested in connection with the stolen property and charged with theft exceeding $300,000.



The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen property in a bust earlier in June.

Kaufman County stolen property bust

What we know:

On June 10, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office deputies executed a search warrant at a residence in the 10000 block of County Road 4079.

During the search, investigators recovered stolen property including trucks, trailers, U-Haul trucks, flatbed trailers and cargo trailers.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The stolen property came from multiple counties and was worth approximately $409,000.

One person was arrested in connection to the stolen property and was taken to the Kaufman County Justice Center.

The suspect has been charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, a first-degree felony.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.