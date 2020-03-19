Katy Trail asking runners to go to other locations due to social distancing

As coronavirus concerns have caused many people who have been stuck inside to become stir crazy and head out to North Texas trails and parks for exercise, the Katy Trail is asking people to head to other locations because the large number of people on the trail is not allowing for social distancing.

Friends of the Katy Trail shared a picture on social media with the headline: ““‼️This is NOT Social Distancing‼️”

The picture showed a large number of people on the trail, many of whom were less than six feet from each other.

“We appreciate every Trail user but we need to do better as a community! Please consider alternative locations to getting exercise and being outside. Walking around your block or using a workout video are both great options. This is for your own safety and the safety of others,” the post went on to say.

This comes as more restrictions are being put in place in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced new statewide restrictions for people and businesses to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.