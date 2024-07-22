How Texas voters feel about Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is considered the front-runner to be the Democratic Party's presidential nominee after President Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Polling shows the switch between the two candidates may not make much of a difference in Texas.

A University of Texas - Texas Politics Project poll from June 2024 shows that 51 percent of Texas voters have an unfavorable view of the vice president, compared to 53 percent who view President Biden unfavorably.

The June poll also showed a 10-point gap (81 to 71) in the percentage of Democrats who had a favorable view of Joe Biden vs. Kamala Harris.

The poll does show that more Hispanic voters had an unfavorable view of President Biden than the vice president.

A number of Texas Democrats have thrown their support behind Vice President Harris, including Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth) and Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas).

The Democratic nominee will be confirmed at the party's convention next month.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19 to 22.