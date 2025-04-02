Dallas weather: Severe weather risk, including egg-sized hail early Thursday

The Brief Strong to severe storms could for in North Texas early Thursday morning. Egg-sized hail is the largest risk, but strong winds are also expected in the strongest storms. More widespread storms are expected on Friday, into Saturday.



Scattered storms could bring large hail early Thursday morning.

About 50 percent of the area is expected to see storms and some of the strongest could bring hail greater than two inches.

If you can, park your car under a covering.

Thursday forecast: Hail, strong storms possible

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather overnight.

We could see egg-sized hail, 60 mile per hour winds and a very low-end chance of tornadoes in areas that do see storms.

To put things in perspective, most of the area will see hail much smaller than egg-sized, or no hail at all.

Timeline:

The main timeframe for storms depends on where you live.

The highest storm chances for the western half of the DFW Metroplex will be about 2 a.m. to 8 a.m.

To the east, the storm chances are highest from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Areas to the south and southeast will likely be out of the track of most of the storms.

The main upper-level storm responsible for the active weather will remain in the desert southwest Friday before moving out Friday night into Saturday. That will cause rounds of rain and storms to develop. It will be on the cooler side and there will be heavy rain.

East and southeast of DFW will be on the warmer side and could easily see severe weather, including a tornado risk. The highest coverage will be overnight Friday, which will exit quickly Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon, we will be on the windy, cooler side of the storm. Temps will only be in the 60s with brisk northern winds and clouds. There's a low chance for patchy rain west/NW of the DFW area as well. PM-eve hours. Not a real spring day for sure.

Sunday is dry but chilly as north breezes continue. Wind chills in the 30s to start the day! Clouds will start to break up, but we'll struggle to get out of the 50s, with the "average" here about 75.