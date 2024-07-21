President Biden drops out of 2024 race: Texas leaders react

President Joe Biden announced that he is ending his 2024 presidential campaign on Sunday afternoon.

Texas leaders, along with the rest of the world, reacted to the news as it came in.

Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded, saying the president's poor debate performance was the beginning of the end.

He hinted that it may have been a set-up.

"It looks more and more like that very early debate was a set up to force Biden to step aside," said Abbott.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a simple response.

"Trump for the Win!" the attorney general said.

Sen. John Cornyn

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) turned his attention to Kamala Harris.

"If Dems think trading Biden for his failed Border Czar is going to change anything, they're dreaming," he wrote on social media.

Cornyn also said that if Biden is not seeking reelection that he should also step down from the presidency.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says that a Kamala Harris presidency would be 4th term for Barack Obama.

"They picked Biden in 2020 so Obama could serve a third term, and now Obama seeks a fourth term," said Patrick.

Patrick also hinted that the early debate by Biden was a hit from within the party to get Biden to drop out of the race.

Sen. Ted Cruz

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) simply posted a photo of President Richard Nixon without comment.

Nixon stepped down as president following the Watergate scandal.

Rep. Colin Allred

Congressman Colin Allred thanked President Biden after the announcement.

Allred, who is running for Ted Cruz's Senate seat, said Biden put "country before self" when making his decision.

"My sincere hope is that this moment brings our nation one step closer to healing, uniting and fixing our politics," he wrote.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Dallas), a staunch supporter of President Biden, responded to the news by saying Biden was not the problem.

"Well I hope the geniuses that pushed the most consequential President of our lifetime out, have a plan," she said.

Crockett goes on to say she will only work on behalf of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Texas Rep. Julie Johnson

Texas State Representative and congressional candidate Julie Johnson called Biden "one of the finest presidents to serve our country."

"Democrats will unite to choose the most experienced and capable leader to defeat tyranny and dictatorship in 2024," said Johnson. "We have beaten Donald Trump and we will do it again."

Johnson is running for Colin Allred's seat in Congress.

Rep. Greg Cesar

Congressman Greg Cesar (D-Austin) thanked President Biden for his time as president.

"He united Democrats to save our democracy from Trump and our economy from COVID. He stood up to corporations and protected workers like no other president in my lifetime," said Cesar.

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, a staunch supported of former President Donald Trump, gave a short statement.

"Unfit to run. Unfit to serve," Miller said.

Texas Rep. James Talarico

Texas Representative James Talarico (D-Austin) called stepping down a "stunning act of patriotism."

"President Biden is putting our country over his own ambitions," Talarico said.

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez

Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) thanked Biden for his service.

"I’ll never forget that Joe Biden came to Uvalde immediately after the Robb massacre and acted swiftly to establish the Office of Gun Violence Prevention to end all the needless gun deaths in our country," wrote Gutierrez.

Rep. Marc Veasey

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth) thanked President Biden for "putting our great nation above all else."

"Our nation would not be where it is today without the tireless work of President Biden. He deserves an enormous amount of credit for his service to the American people, and I have been incredibly proud to work alongside him," Veasey wrote.

Veasey called for the president to end his reelection campaign on Friday.

Wendy Davis

Former Texas gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis weighed in on the president's decision.

"I am so grateful for the devotion, leadership and care with which this presidency has been overseen. President Biden's legacy is one we will all continue to benefit from for decades to come," she said.

Beto O'Rourke

Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke simply wrote, "Courageous and selfless."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-The Woodlands) says that he's watching what is happening closely.

"JUST IN: microwaveable popcorn sold out across United States as Democrats possible move to an open convention with Biden dropping out," he joked on X.

This is a developing story.