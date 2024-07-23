Here's who Texans want to be Kamala Harris' running mate

With Joe Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, Kamala Harris is now the front-runner to become the Democratic nominee.

There has been a great deal of speculation about who Harris could pick to be her running mate.

BetOnline.ag gathered data from tens of thousands of posts on X, including direct keywords, phrases and hashtags about Harris and potential vice president choices.

(Source: BetOnline.ag)

Based on the data, the running mate pick Texans are talking about most is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Shapiro wasn't just talked about in Texas. He was the most talked about candidate in 26 states, the most of any potential VP pick.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly was the most posted about in 19 states.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were the most talked about in two states and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was the most talked about in his state.

Popular running mate picks California Governor Gavin Newsom and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were not the most-talked about in any states.

Democratic leaders are expected to meet this week to discuss the process for picking the presidential candidate.

The Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago from August 19 to 22.