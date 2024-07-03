Kamala Harris coming to Dallas next week

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be making a trip to Dallas next week.

Harris will deliver a keynote speech during the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.'s 71st Boulé in Dallas on July 10.

The sorority's biennial national convention will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

It will be Harris' first trip to Texas this year.

The stop is one of several on the Vice President's "Summer of Engagement," according to the White House.

In addition to the stop in Dallas, Harris will also hold speaking engagements in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis.

The White House says the "Summer of Engagement" events will "highlight how the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered historic investments that are supporting communities, advancing economic opportunity, and helping people thrive."

The announcement comes amid speculation about the future of President Biden's campaign after his debate performance raised concerns among Democrats.

Harris has been floated as a possible replacement for Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket if the president were to end his campaign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that the president is "absolutely not" dropping out of the race.