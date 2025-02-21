Kalahari Resorts could bring 'America's largest indoor water park' to North Texas

article

A new vacation resort for families with an indoor water park and other attractions could be coming to North Texas.

Kalahari Resort in Allen

What we know:

The city of Allen in Collin County wants to be the newest home for Kalahari, which claims to have America’s largest indoor water parks.

Kalahari already has a location in the Austin suburb of Round Rock and in three other states.

Its next project could be in Allen near the McKinney border at the southwest corner of State Highway 121 and Stacy Road.

It would include 1.2 million square feet of resort and convention space with at least 900 guest rooms, an indoor and outdoor water park, and a family entertainment center.

What they're saying:

Investors and local leaders believe the project will provide an economic boost for the Allen community, creating about 1,000 jobs and attracting guests from both DFW and out-of-town.

"This project is a game-changing opportunity for Allen, providing community benefits that would last for decades" said Allen Mayor Baine Brooks. "Allen’s ease of access and thriving local amenities make it an ideal spot for Kalahari’s expansion to the Dallas-Fort Worth market."

In addition to the estimated $5 billion increase in spending in the community over a span of 10 years, Allen City Manager Eric Ellwanger said the project should generate new hotel occupancy tax revenue to help offset the cost of city services for residents.

What's next:

The Allen City Council will discuss a proposal for a lease agreement and an economic incentive package at its meeting on Tuesday.

It’s the first step in a long process to get everything approved before construction can even begin.

"We are always exploring opportunities to bring America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort experience to more families. While we do not have finalized plans at this time, we are encouraged by the positive discussions with the city and state representatives we’ve had up to this point," said Kalahari Resorts found and CEO Todd Nelson.