Woman charged with Tarrant County double murder had history of assault, family violence

A 25-year-old woman accused of murdering two people in the Tarrant County town of Rendon had a history of family violence and assault.

Kaitlyn Bailey was arrested over the weekend.

She is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting deaths of 84-year-old Bertha Bailey and 60-year-old Shari Bailey on November 22nd in Rendon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said both women were shot multiple times at a home on Joalene Court.

Investigators have not released the connection between the suspect and the victims.

Kaitlyn Bailey has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2015 charge for injury to the elderly, 2021 charges for harassment of a public servant and family violence assault.