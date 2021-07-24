Juvenile to be charged with murder in shooting at Arlington apartment complex that killed brothers

article

Arlington police said a juvenile is likely to be charged with murder for the shooting at an apartment complex Friday that resulted in the death of two teen brothers.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m., at the Artisan at Rush Creek Apartments off Sublett Road. Police said it started with an argument at a barbershop which escalated to gunfire at the nearby apartment complex.

Family members said siblings 13-year-old Josh Williams and 17-year-old Kaleb Williams were killed in the shooting. A third teen was also injured in the shooting.

Multiple teens were detained following the shooting, and police said one of them will likely be charged with murder after being released from a medical facility.

Further details cannot be released about the suspect because of the suspect’s age.