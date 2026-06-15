Juvenile killed after being hit by SUV on Dallas freeway
DALLAS - A juvenile died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle on the Julius Schepps Freeway in Dallas.
What we know:
The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of the northbound Julius Schepps Freeway service road. That’s along Interstate 45 between Ledbetter Drive and Illinois Avenue.
Dallas police said a juvenile was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital in critical condition. That juvenile later died.
The driver of the SUV stopped to help and is not expected to face charges.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Police did not provide any details about the circumstances leading up to the accident.
The Source: The Dallas Police Department provided the information for this story.