Juvenile killed after being hit by SUV on Dallas freeway

article

The Brief A juvenile died after being struck by an SUV Saturday morning on the Julius Schepps Freeway service road in Dallas. The driver stopped to help immediately after the collision and is not expected to face any criminal charges. The victim's identity and the exact circumstances leading up to the accident have not yet been released by police.



A juvenile died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle on the Julius Schepps Freeway in Dallas.

What we know:

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of the northbound Julius Schepps Freeway service road. That’s along Interstate 45 between Ledbetter Drive and Illinois Avenue.

Dallas police said a juvenile was struck by an SUV and taken to the hospital in critical condition. That juvenile later died.

The driver of the SUV stopped to help and is not expected to face charges.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police did not provide any details about the circumstances leading up to the accident.