Off-duty first responders rescue trapped driver after major Fort Worth crash

The Brief Wise County first responders returning from SWAT training rescued trapped victims in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 287 in Fort Worth. Using limited gear, including a door-breaching tool and a saw, the off-duty crew freed at least one person; several people were hospitalized with injuries. No fatalities were reported, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A group of Wise County first responders heading home from training stopped to help rescue people trapped in a multi-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 287 in Fort Worth.

Wise County first responders rescue crash victims

What we know:

According to Fort Worth police, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a car that became pinned between a truck and a concrete barrier. No one was killed in the crash, but several people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Witness video showed the first responders jumping into action. They rescued at least one person who was trapped inside a vehicle.

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Returning from SWAT training

What they're saying:

The first responders who stopped to help were members of Wise County EMS, the Wise County Sheriff's Office and the Wise County Fire Marshal's Office. Wise County EMS Captain Danny Byler said the group had been attending SWAT training before encountering the crash.

Danny Byler

"We're never really off-duty, and those guys are trained to respond at a moment's notice, and that's what they did," said Byler.

The crews were not traveling in traditional emergency vehicles and had limited equipment available.

"So their tools were very limited. They weren't in a rescue truck or anything like that with extraction tools," Byler said.

Limited tools, quick action

Dig deeper:

Instead, the responders used the tools they had on hand.

"I was told they had a door-breaching tool, a kind of halogen of shots, and then a saw that they used to cut a pin on the door," Byler said.

In a statement to FOX 4, the Fort Worth Police Department said it was grateful for everyone's assistance with one goal in mind: keeping the public safe.

"They love their jobs, and they're always happy to help," Byler said. "I can't say enough about how ready to respond they are. Truly proud to work alongside them."

Crash remains under investigation

What's next:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it is unclear whether any charges will be filed.