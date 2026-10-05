Juvenile dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
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DALLAS - A juvenile is dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Edgedale Drive around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.
Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)
What we don't know:
The name and the exact age of the person shot are unknown at this time.
The Dallas Police Department says this remains an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.