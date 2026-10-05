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Juvenile dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

By
Dallas
Published October 5, 2026 8:03 AM CDT
Published October 5, 2026 8:03 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Dallas Police are investigating the death of a juvenile who suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday
    • Officers responded to the shooting call on Edgedale Drive around 4 p.m. 
    • The identity and exact age of the juvenile have not been released. 

DALLAS - A juvenile is dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Edgedale Drive around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday. 

Upon arrival, it was determined that a juvenile suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Crime scene tape

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

What we don't know:

The name and the exact age of the person shot are unknown at this time. 

The Dallas Police Department says this remains an ongoing investigation.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

DallasTexasCrime and Public Safety