Justin police shoot, kill armed suspect

The Brief Justin police officers shot a suspect that ran from a traffic stop. The suspect had a gun and "raised the firearm in a threatening manner" before the shooting. The Texas Rangers are investigating.



Justin police officers shot and killed an armed suspect who ran from police after an attempted traffic stop.

Justin police shooting

What we know:

Justin police officers tried to pull over a vehicle that they say committed a traffic violation.

The driver did not stop, eventually leading police to the driveway of a home on Daisy Lane.

The suspect then got out of the car and ran into the backyard while carrying a gun.

Justin police say when the suspect exited the backyard they gave them multiple commands to drop the gun, but the suspect refused.

Police say the suspect "raised the firearm in a threatening manner" and an officer opened fire.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name and age has not been released at this time.