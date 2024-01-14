Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m.

Responding officers found 28-year-old Justin Allen with a gunshot wound on Lemmon Avenue near US-75 in Uptown Dallas.

Allen was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say they later determined that Allen was shot on Prather Street in Downtown Dallas, about two miles away.

Police did not say how they believed Allen got to Lemmon Avenue from Downtown Dallas.

No arrests have been announced.