Lawmakers looking at 'airline junk fees' after busy Thanksgiving travel week

The Brief It's the final dash out of town for passengers who choose to fly instead of drive. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days in the country. Both DFW Airport and Love Field were crowded but calm on Wednesday. This comes as members of Congress are being critical of what they call junk fees on customers.



It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Millions were expected to pass through North Texas' airports to get to their destinations by Thanksgiving.

"Thankful for family and God. That is what I am thankful for," said Todd Winkle, who was traveling home to Tennessee Colony, Texas on Wednesday after a trip to Disney World.

Brittany Vazquez and her family were flying to Paris.

"We’ve always gone on trips for Thanksgiving, so now we are bringing our niece and nephew with us. So, it’s tradition," she said.

Around the lunch hour, things were running smoothly with just the typical lines at DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Traveling has become more expensive, especially during peak travel times.

"Yeah, the ticket may be cheap, but there are other things tacked on," Vazquez said.

This week, a U.S. Senate committee released the findings of a report about airlines adding what they call junk fees.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the head of the committee, said airlines are cashing in on seat fees.

"Seat fees, which did not exist at most airlines 20 years ago, generated $12.4 billion in revenue for American, Delta, United, Frontier, and Spirit collectively between 2018 and 2023," the report says.

Jaunita Prieto and her family flew to Dallas from Idaho for the Cowboys game.

"I think flying is expensive just in general. You just find the best prices you can. But it would take us about 25 hours to drive here. So, I had to fly," she said.

However, a trade group for airlines argues that air travel has become more affordable and that a la carte options for extra services are more common now.

Senators are calling Fort Worth-based American Airlines and others to testify next week.

"Each of the five airlines told the subcommittee that the price of a given fee is not directly tied to the airline’s cost of providing the underlying service, such as transporting checked baggage and assigning seats in advance of the flight," the report says.

For Vazquez, who travels regularly, she said it is all about when you buy your flight.

"We stick to the same airline because we get a lot of perks. But we are mindful of the timing of planning the trip and buying the tickets in advance," she said.

The Senate committee hearing is on Dec. 4.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines was not mentioned in most of the report because it has an open seating plan. But that plan will change soon.