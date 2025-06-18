Juneteenth pioneer Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom: Will she attend?

article

The Brief It is currently uncertain if 98-year-old Juneteenth advocate Opal Lee will participate in this year's Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth due to a recent hospitalization. A final decision regarding her participation in the walk, scheduled for Thursday morning, is expected then. Regardless of her attendance, organizers and community members are calling for a record-breaking crowd to honor Lee's contributions.



We still don't know for sure whether Opal Lee will participate in this year's Walk for Freedom in Fort Worth.

Family members say the 98-year-old, known for her work to get Juneteenth recognized as an official holiday, continues to recover from a recent hospitalization.

Local perspective:

The day before Juneteenth at Farrington Field in Fort Worth, the historic football stadium is filled with preparations for a crowd.

It is the epicenter for this year’s festivities surrounding Opal Lee’s Walk for Freedom.

Just before the walk, there is a planned massive line dance on the field to kick things off on Thursday morning.

Cory Session, a car dealer at Frank Kent Cadillac, is on standby to supply two Escalade SUVs to transport Ms. Opal during the walk, if she attends.

Lee is 98 years old and was recently hospitalized for health concerns.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday morning, her family expressed that she would not make it to the walk.

Then later, an updated status indicated that a final decision would come on Thursday morning.

"This is the test we carry on with her. She’s here. This is a living legend. We are blessed to have Ms. Opal Lee still walking amongst us," said Session.

US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US retired teacher and activist Opal Lee in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2024. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian ho Expand

Session says whether or not Lee is actually present at the event, she deserves to see a record-breaking crowd for Juneteenth.

"Opal Lee is an inspiration to us. We have the pillars of our community among us. We should give them their flowers while they are here, and she deserves her flowers. She deserves it, she has done so much. She doesn’t just show up on Juneteenth, Opal Lee is around, doing things all the time in the community."

What's next:

Opal Lee's Walk for Freedom starts June 19 at 9:30 a.m. in Fort Worth.

FOX 4 will be streaming the event live on the Fox Local app.