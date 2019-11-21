Judge rules against Joel Fitzgerald, allowing Fort Worth to hire permanent replacement for police chief

article

Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald tried to get a restraining order extended to block the city from hiring a permanent police chief until his lawsuit against the city is resolved, but a judge ruled against Fitzgerald.

Judge Gena Slaughter's ruling on Thursday now allows Fort Worth to hire a new police chief.

“I accept the judge’s ruling. I applaud her focus and review of all of the evidence," Fitzgerald said after the ruling. "I’m looking forward to a jury deciding the overall matter. I’m ready to move forward.”

Fitzgerald alleges he was terminated back in May as retaliation for exposing city hall corruption.

PREVIOUS STORY: Former Fort Worth police chief fights to keep retaliation lawsuit details public