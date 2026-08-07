Judge restricts gun range operations after bullets strike school

The Brief Northwest ISD filed a lawsuit and secured a temporary restraining order against Quail Creek Gun Range after two stray bullets hit a new middle school opening next week. A judge imposed immediate restrictions on the range's firearms and ammunition that can travel the 1.2-mile distance to the school. Operations are restricted until safety measures are met, with a full court hearing on an injunction set for August 20; the gun range owner has not yet commented.



An outdoor gun range is the target of a lawsuit that claims stray bullets hit a nearby middle school.

Stray bullets found at new Floyd Barksdale Middle School

What we know:

The area has a lot of new development, but the gun range has been here since 1980.

The new school is set to open in a few days, and the district has concerns about the safety of students after finding two bullets that hit the school this summer.

This morning, gunshots could be heard from the Quail Creek Gun Range, which is 1.2 miles from Floyd Barksdale Middle School. Students will begin attending school here next week.

In a lawsuit filed this week, the district says that in May and July, crews found shattered glass and a bullet hole in a window and in the side of the brick part of the school building.

Today, a judge sided with the school district and put new restrictions on the gun range.

Judge restricts firearms at Quail Creek Gun Range

What they're saying:

At the gun range, the firing line faces north toward the school, and while there are berms to stop the bullets, the district says the gun range owner told them it is possible for someone to elevate a firearm enough to fire over the berms.

FOX 4 reached out to the gun range for comment and is still waiting for a response from the owner.

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Today, a judge granted a restraining order, restricting certain types of firearms and bullets that can reach the distance of the school in a letter to parents, the district said.

"Northwest ISD has no intention of attempting to shut down the gun range, we are merely ensuring that reasonable safety standards are met for the protection of our students, staff and community."

The statement from the district went on to say that if the gun range implements appropriate safety measures, it can resume all operations.

What's next:

A court hearing on the injunction is scheduled for August 20.