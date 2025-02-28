Suspected cartel leader behind 2013 Southlake lawyer's murder extradited to US

The Brief José Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernández, known as ‘El Gato,’ is set to appear in a Texas federal court. Villarreal-Hernández is accused of ordering the killing of Southlake lawyer Juan Guerrero Chapa. His extradition is part of a larger effort, with 29 cartel-linked suspects taken into U.S. custody.



The suspected mastermind behind the 2013 killing of a Southlake lawyer is expected to appear in a Texas federal court after U.S. officials secured custody of nearly 30 defendants from Mexico facing charges related to violence and drug trafficking.

The murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos from scene of murder in 2013.

The backstory:

The fatal shooting happened in May 2013 in a Southlake Town Square parking lot. Investigators say José Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernández ordered the killing of Juan Guerrero Chapa, a lawyer who had become a government informant after working for another cartel.

Guerrero was shot and killed inside his SUV while his wife was nearby. Authorities believe Villarreal-Hernández held a personal grudge against him.

Who is José Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernández?

Dig deeper:

Villarreal-Hernández, also known as "El Gato," is the alleged leader of the Beltrán Leyva drug cartel, according to the FBI. He was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list in October 2020 and was arrested by Mexican authorities in June 2023.

He has been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on charges of interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder for hire, according to federal prosecutors.

Ramón Villarreal-Hernández mugshot.

Three men were previously arrested and charged with stalking Guerrero before his death. Villarreal-Hernández’s brother, Ramón Villarreal-Hernández, pleaded guilty in 2022 for his role in the murder. However, the shooter and getaway driver remain at large.

U.S. secures custody of wanted defendants

What's next:

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has secured custody of 29 defendants from Mexico. The suspects face charges including drug trafficking, murder, illegal use of firearms, and racketeering, according to officials.

Many of those taken into custody are believed to be cartel leaders. The move is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to dismantle cartel operations, under the Trump Administration.