Son of North Texas filmmaker considered person of interest in the murder of his parents

The son of a North Texas filmmaker has been arrested and is considered a person of interest in the murder of both of his parents.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says actor and writer Mike Scarlett, 66, and his wife Kay Scarlett, were shot and killed in their Joshua home on Oct. 5.

Their bodies were not found until the next day.

A truck belonging to the couple was found in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth on Oct. 7.

The couple's 28-year-old son Samuel Scarlett was arrested inside the hospital for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Samuel Paul Scarlett (Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

He had been in possession of the truck, and sheriff's deputies believe he left the scene of the shooting in the vehicle.

Scarlett is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

At this time, he is considered a person of interest in the double murder.