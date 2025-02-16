Joshua man charged with possession of child porn while working as bus driver in Alaska

article

The Brief Scott O'Toole of Joshua, Texas has been charged with possessing child pornography. O'Toole was working in Alaska as a bus driver at the time. A USB drive with the images was found at the hotel where O'Toole was staying.



A Texas man was arrested for allegedly having child pornography while working temporarily in Fairbanks, Alaska as a school bus driver.

Joshua man charged for possession of child porn

What we know:

Scott O'Toole, 60, of Joshua, Texas was arrested this week.

Court documents show that a USB drive found at a Fairbanks hotel allegedly contained images showing the sexual abuse of a child.

That same drive included information linking the device to O'Toole.

Court documents say that O'Toole was temporarily assigned as a school bus driver in Fairbanks during November and December. O'Toole stayed at the hotel where the USB drive was found.

Shortly after the drive was found, O'Toole returned to Texas.

The 60-year-old is charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

The FBI is continuing to search for more information in connection to the case.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FBI and Department of Justice.



