Police still seek information on suspects in murder of Jose Montes Jr. three years later

After three years, Dallas police still need help identifying two suspects in a "horrific" crime that took the life of husband and father Jose Montes Jr.

Montes was an armored security guard delivering money to a neighborhood credit union that was in West Oak Cliff back in September 2020.

"Security officer Jose Montes was servicing an ATM," Dallas PD Sr. Corporal Melinda Gutierrez said. "As he was servicing that ATM, an unknown man approached him with a rifle and demanded property."

Police said the shooter was wearing a jacket that had "police" written on the back.

"Jose surrendered the property and the man shot him. The man also took more property from the armored vehicle and he left the location," Gutierrez said. "The vehicle that we have he left in is going to be a white Volkswagen Passat."

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb featured the murder in a Trackdown segment shortly after the killing.

Surveillance footage showed the getaway car.

Detective Tonya McDaniel spoke with FOX 4 in 2020, saying the ATM robbery was planned.

"This is not something they just stumbled upon. They planned this activity, they planned this action," McDaniel said.

Video shows the suspects’ vehicle pulling up 36 minutes before the TouchPoint armored van, with Montes inside, arrives.

Witnesses told police a woman was behind the wheel, but the shooter was a man. No further descriptions were provided.

"As soon as that van pulls in, witnesses say that an individual approaches the van, yells ‘police,’" McDaniel said. "Catches both of the employees, Jose and his co-worker. He yells out to them, ‘Don’t reach, don’t reach.’ Before you know it, a gunshot is heard."

Montes had two passions: working out and law enforcement.

His family said he wanted to open his own gym and previously wanted to become a police officer.

"Jose’s out there, Mr. Montes is out there working, doing his job, and you have the suspect came, knew his time, knew when he was going to be there, and approached him and took property. It’s a horrific crime," Gutierrez said.

Montes’ mother posted on Facebook that to mark three years since her son’s death, a candlelighting will be held at his grave at the Calvary Hill Cemetery, near Dallas Love Field, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case or the suspects is asked to contact Dallas police or CrimeStoppers.