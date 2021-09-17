Jordin Sparks spreading awareness about disease that killed her 16-year-old sister

Multi-platinum artist, actor and the youngest winner of American Idol is spreading awareness about sickle cell anemia.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb sat down with Jordin Sparks as she recounted the memory of her sister fighting the disease and ultimately passing away in 2018 at just 16 years old.

Sparks said it’s a disease that can pop up at any moment.

"This is something that needs support. It needs to have people’s eyes on it. People need to hear it because sickle cell is not something that you can see on somebody’s skin. It really affects the blood at a crisis that can happen at any moment," she said.

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sparks is teaming up with AFLAC for a special campaign to provide sick kids with emotional support robotic duck dolls for free to help them cope with the disease.