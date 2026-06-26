Jordan fans in Arlington celebrate before historic World Cup match

The Brief Jordan fans are hosting an event in Arlington to celebrate the country’s historic, first-ever World Cup qualification, despite the team already being eliminated. Fans from around the globe have traveled to North Texas, eagerly anticipating Saturday's final group stage match against powerhouse Argentina at Dallas Stadium. Players will hold their final practice Friday night at SMU, with fans expressing strong optimism for the future of Jordanian football.



Despite already being eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, fans from Jordan are hyped about Saturday’s World Cup match against Argentina at Dallas Stadium. Here’s why.

Jordan celebrates World Cup history

What we know:

Jordan’s fans are hosting an event at Levitt Pavilion in Arlington on Friday.

The free festival hosted by the Jordan Tourism Board will celebrate the country’s historic, first-ever qualification for the world’s largest sporting event.

The team secured their spot by scoring 32 goals and winning eight out of 16 total matches across the qualifiers, led by top scorer Ali Olwan.

Jordan’s debut ended after suffering back-to-back losses in Group J against Austria and Algeria.

Still, fans are hyped about Saturday’s matchup against Argentina at Dallas Stadium.

What they're saying:

The Jordan fans that FOX 4 talked to on Friday are from all around the world. Some are here from Jordan, and others are from Canada or Australia.

They all said they are proud to see their small Middle Eastern country flourish.

"Originally, I was an Argentina fan since I was a kid because Jordan was never in the World Cup. So now it’s like I’m a big fan of Messi and Argentina, and they’re playing against Jordan. So, it’s like the biggest moment in my football history," said Amer Alazzam, a Jordan fan.

"I hope we can make a good representation for Jordan, all the Jordanians. They are loving the team, and they are very happy to support them," added Rami Alazzam.

The two fans are optimistic about Jordan’s future World Cup appearances.

"The whole country now has the spirit that we can be playing at that level, and there are many changes inside the country to support that. So, I think Jordan will be in the next World Cup and the one after," Amer Alazzam said.

What's next:

Jordan’s players will get one last practice in on Friday night at the SMU soccer facility.