Two Plano West graduates killed in New Mexico wrong-way crash

Two Plano West graduates were killed in a wrong-way crash in New Mexico last week.

26-year-olds Jordan Dwyer and Landon Crossley were driving north on Highway 84/285 in Santa Fe on Thursday, Feb. 8, when a Jeep traveling south in the northbound lanes hit them head-on.

Dwyer and Crossley were killed. Two other people who were in their Dodge Ram were taken to the hospital.

51-year-old Scott Sullivan from Topanga, California was driving the Jeep.

Scott Sullivan (Source: Santa Fe County Jail)

He has been charged with 2 counts of homicide by vehicle, 2 counts of great bodily harm by vehicle, DWI and reckless driving, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff.

Sullivan is being held without bond.

Dwyer and Crossley graduated from Plano West in 2016 and returned to North Texas after college.

Funeral services for both men are planned for later this week.