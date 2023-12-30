18-year-old arrested for intoxication manslaughter after crash on I-35 in Denton

article

Police arrested an 18-year-old for intoxication manslaughter after a crash on I-35 in Denton early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 3:15 a.m., when police said an officer saw a Dodge Charger driving southbound on I-35 with no headlights and swerving into multiple lanes.

When the officer turned on emergency lights to stop the Charger, police said the driver, later identified as Jonathan Vargas, sped up and reached speeds of more than 100 mph.

About 30 seconds later, police said Vargas crashed into the back of a sedan, pushing it off the interstate and onto the service road near Wind River Lane.

The officer went to the sedan and tried to save the rear passenger, but they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver and front passenger in the sedan were taken to a hospital and later released.

Police said Vargas’ Charger flipped on the interstate, and he had minor injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested Vargas for intoxication manslaughter and evading arrest/detention with vehicle causes serious bodily injury or death.

Vargas is being held in the City of Denton Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

The southbound lanes on I-35 near the crash remained closed for hours while police investigated.