Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured in Central Oak Cliff shooting, police searching for suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Central Oak Cliff.
Police say that 27-year-old Randy Mota-Bastida and 22-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez were in a fight on Fawn Valley Drive on Tuesday evening.
Gutierrez then shot Mota-Bastida and another man, according to investigators.
Mota-Bastida died at the hospital, the other man is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.
Dallas police have issued an at-large warrant for Gutierrez.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 214-608-2832.