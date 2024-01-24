Dallas police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a deadly shooting in Central Oak Cliff.

Police say that 27-year-old Randy Mota-Bastida and 22-year-old Jonathan Gutierrez were in a fight on Fawn Valley Drive on Tuesday evening.

Gutierrez then shot Mota-Bastida and another man, according to investigators.

Mota-Bastida died at the hospital, the other man is still in the hospital and is expected to survive.

FOX 4 is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV and Vizio!

Dallas police have issued an at-large warrant for Gutierrez.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to call 214-608-2832.