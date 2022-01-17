Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley tests positive for COVID-19: 'Very minor symptoms'

article

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but is continuing to work remotely as he experiences "very minor symptoms," his spokesperson said Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others after a positive COVID-19 test yesterday," Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a statement.

"He is experiencing very minor symptoms and can perform all of his duties from the remote location," Butler continued. "He has received the COVID-19 vaccines including the booster."

Butler noted that all other joint chiefs of staff, except for one, tested negative for COVID-19 Sunday.

Butler said that Milley’s "most recent contact" with President Biden was on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Gen. Odierno’s funeral.

"He tested negative several days prior to and every day following contact with the president until yesterday," Butler said.

Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger also tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home as part of protocol. Berger also was fully vaccinated and boosted, and is having very mild symptoms.

An official told Fox News that there has been no disruption to operations due to Milley and Berger's positive COVID results, and said both are working from home via secure communications.

Milley and Berger are not the only top Pentagon official who has tested positive for COVID-19 this month.

On Jan. 2, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive after experiencing symptoms of the virus while at home on leave.

Austin also was fully vaccinated and boosted.

Milley’s positive test comes as the omicron variant of COVID-19 is surging across the nation, infecting both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX News.