County leaders create response plan after concern over Godley dog pack

Johnson County leaders discussed Thursday how to deal with a growing problem of roaming packs of stray dogs.

The dogs have been seen moving in packs over in Godley, and this has been concerning to residents.

There is a now a plan going forward to deal with the issue, which is described by some as threatening the safety of locals.

Godley dog pack response

The latest:

There is a new development surrounding the roaming pack, which involves the City of Fort Worth and a volunteer animal rescue group.

Homeowners in communities just off Highway 171 who have heard about the dogs, and those with first-hand experiences, say the canines have threatened and charged at children and others.

Home surveillance recordings at night and during daylight hours show the pack, which is reportedly growing in numbers and now estimated at 20 to 30 dogs.

A volunteer animal rescue group believes that number is inflated, and told commissioners Thursday afternoon they don’t believe the dogs are dangerous.

‘Zero signs of any aggression’

What they're saying:

Dori Cox represents the group Texas All Creatures Rescue. The volunteer reports the group has already rounded up several of the dogs in question, with hopes of finding them homes.

"We went out and met the dogs. That was two weeks ago. We have seen zero signs of any aggression from any of these dogs," said Cox.

"We have taken two adult females off the property," Cox announced at Thursday’s meeting.

She went on to say that another volunteer was actively out rounding up more, and had gathered a mother dog and nine puppies.

What's next:

Johnson County Commissioner Rick Bailey said that while these dogs may not be as dangerous as some claim, plans still need to be made for the future.

"We just need some sort of agreement going forward when we do have aggressive animals," said Bailey. "We’ve got to find a solution when that comes about. We've got to have a resource we can call upon."

The county, after considering the information, decided to move forward with a short-term partnership with Fort Worth's animal services department. They agreed to one month’s assistance at a cost of $6,000.

Meanwhile, reaction from community members is mixed.

"Morally is also helpful. The best way to do it. If you can take ‘em, treat ‘em and get ‘em to a good home, that’d be the best way, but there definitely needs to be something done," said resident Evan King.

The volunteer group believes it simply needs more time to corral the remaining dogs in this particular pack.