Godley residents alarmed by growing pack of roaming dogs

The Brief A growing pack of 30–40 dogs is roaming Godley neighborhoods, with residents concerned about their safety and the potential for an attack. Residents have reported close calls and have documented the dogs on video, with some seen in the daytime near schools. Godley city officials say they have limited resources but will discuss solutions with the city council, Johnson County officials, and local game wardens.



People in Godley are trying to get eyes on this situation and are now asking for help as a growing pack of dogs has started to wander throughout their neighborhood overnight.

Residents now say the dogs are getting bolder and are being seen when kids are being picked up and dropped off from school.

What we know:

A pack of dogs roaming in Godley isn't new but the number of dogs in this pack has grown. Up to 30 to 40 dogs, according to people in the subdivisions off Highway 171.

Dozens were caught on neighborhood surveillance cameras during the night and in the middle of the day.

Where the dogs originally came from is still unknown. Many believe they were abandoned and now live in fields behind the newly built neighborhoods. Living off of any food they can find.

A restaurant nearby sent FOX 4 video of the dogs making themselves at home in the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

Local perspective:

A close call Bruce Moats says happened last month. Moats says he's been reporting the dogs to the city since February but has been brushed off every time.

"We heard barking, and I turned and looked, and those dogs were running straight for us. We rushed my daughter into the house, and my son locked himself in the car," said Bruce Moats.

"At this point I don’t know what to do. I am helpless as a father."

Dig deeper:

Another Godley resident shared her personal experience with the pack of dogs around town.

"I mean one tried to attack my French bulldog under the fence," said Heather Figueroa.

"I am just scared. Is it going to come to an attack or a freak accident for something to get done."

What they're saying:

Godley's chief of police told FOX 4 on Monday he has limited resources and cannot solve the issue alone.

In a statement, chief Darrell Vinson writes that the city "is currently discussing creative options to address the illegal dumping and abandonment of animals within city limits."

A conversation that is on Tuesday's city council agenda.

What's next:

The police chief in Godley also says he's trying to get resources from Johnson County and neighboring city officials for any help on a solution.

A city council member, Michael Matos, also said that he is in contact with Johnson County Commissioner, Rick Bailey, and local game wardens to explore options.

That city council is meeting tomorrow night and there will be public comment where anyone can sign up to speak.