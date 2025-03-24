Johnson County man arrested for allegedly firing shots at off-duty officer

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Johnson County SO)

The Brief SWAT officers arrested a man in Johnson County last week for allegedly firing shots at an off-duty officer. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office did not release any details about when it happened or where. The department shared photos of the arrest, but did not identify the suspect or say what charges he faces.



The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots at an off-duty officer.

What we know:

SWAT officers from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Burleson Police Department worked together to arrest the suspect this past Thursday.

So far, the sheriff’s office has only said that the man was involved in some type of road rage incident involving an off-duty officer.

He was on a motorcycle and allegedly fired a shot at the off-duty officer’s vehicle.

The officer’s vehicle was hit, but the officer was not hurt.

Featured article

What we don't know:

It’s not clear when or where the alleged road rage incident happened.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the officer involved or release the suspect's name.

The department also hasn’t said what charges he is facing.

"This case is still under investigation. We are not releasing any additional information at this time due to the circumstances of the case," said Chief Deputy James Sautler.