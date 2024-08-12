Johnson County deputy shot while trying to arrest police chase suspect

article

A Johnson County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot while attempting to arrest a suspect.

Members of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office helped Tarrant County deputies with a chase that went into Johnson County on Sunday night.

At one point, the suspects in the vehicle ran into a home near Mansfield.

Deputies made their way into the home in an effort to arrest the driver of the car.

While Johnson County deputy Austin Reed was attempting to subdue a suspect, he was shot in the hip.

Reed was rushed to the hospital, but is said to be doing well and is not expected to need surgery.

The driver and occupants of the vehicle were all arrested.

Thomas Fisher

27-year-old Thomas Fisher was charged with obstructing a highway and forgery. Johnson County says more charges will be added following the conclusion of the investigation.

The Texas Rangers are in charge of the investigation.