Woman killed by husband after she warns friend about his erratic behavior: affidavit

The Brief A woman, identified as 45-year-old Zanthia Harris, called a friend for help, saying her husband was acting irrationally before he shot her, according to an arrest affidavit. The suspect, John Harris, waited outside the apartment and admitted to the shooting when the friend and police arrived. Harris was arrested at the scene and told police he was paranoid and believed his wife was planning to harm him.



A man shot and killed his wife after she called a friend, saying he was acting irrationally Wednesday evening, according to an arrest affidavit.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of The Mall just after 7 p.m. on March 5.

Officers said a woman called 911 after her friend was shot by her husband inside the friend’s apartment.

When police arrived, they found 45-year-old Zanthia Harris lying on the floor with gunshot wounds. A pistol was on the ground next to her.

Her husband, 50-year-old John Harris, was outside the apartment waiting for police.

John Harris mug: Dallas police.

Dallas man fatally shoots wife

The backstory:

Zanthia and John were at a friend’s apartment while the friend was out running errands.

While the friend was away, Zanthia called her multiple times, saying John was acting irrationally and she wanted him to leave.

When the friend returned, John was standing outside and told her he had shot Zanthia and that she was inside.

The friend went inside and found Zanthia with gunshot wounds. She then called 911.

Zanthia was taken to a hospital, where she died.

John surrendered to police when they arrived.

The affidavit states that John and Zanthia were married.

Arrest of John Harris

Dig deeper:

John Harris was arrested at the apartment and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a murder charge.

After his arrest, he told police he was paranoid and believed Zanthia was planning to harm him with other people, according to the affidavit.