John Wetteland Trial: Mistrial declared in child sex abuse case against former Ranger

Updated September 3, 2022 5:50PM
Denton County
DENTON, Texas - Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's child sex assault trial ended with a mistrial.

He was accused of abusing a relative when the relative was a child.

During the trial, the accuser's mother said he struggled to speak and committed self-harm before he finally made the outcry.

Wetteland took the stand in his own defense.        

The jury got the case Friday, but after a few hours of deliberation, said they were split.

The judge in Denton County declared a mistrial.