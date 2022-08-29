Former Rangers pitcher John Wetteland's trial begins for alleged sexual assault of a child

Former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland arrived in court early Monday to stand trial on charges of sexual assault of a child.

Wetteland is accused of sexually abusing a relative at the pitcher's former home in Bartonville.

The former reliever was arrested in 2019 after the accuser, who is now an adult, told police Wetteland sexually abused them three times between 2004 and 2006. The accuser was 4 years old at the time of the first alleged assault.

Wetteland, 56, played for the Rangers for 4 seasons from 1997 to 2000, making the AL All-Star team twice. He was indicted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2005.

Wetteland also pitched for the Los Angeles Dodger, Montreal Expos and New York Yankees, with whom he won the 1996 World Series MVP award.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.