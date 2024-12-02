Kaufman County man charged with intoxication manslaughter in deadly wrong-way crash

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A Kaufman County man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to a wrong-way deadly crash in Sunnyvale over the weekend.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on US-80, near Lawson Road.

Police say 22-year-old Edgar Cortez was driving west in the eastbound lanes of US-80 when he crashed into a Dodge Challenger.

Edgar Cortez

Jonathan D. Washington, 34, was killed in the crash.

Cortez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

He is currently in the Mesquite city jail.