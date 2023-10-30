Dallas 18-year-old sentenced to 10 years behind bars for deadly crash during chase

An 18-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a deadly crash during a police chase last year.

Joey Jarvis, from Dallas, accepted a plea deal for murder and two engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

Joey Jarvis

On Nov. 20, 2022, Jarvis led police on a chase from Garland to Dallas before losing control on Greenville Avenue and crashing.

5 people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of them, a 16-year-old girl, died.

The Dallas County DA gave this statement to FOX 4 on the plea agreement:

"Mr. Jarvis pled to the murder case and two engaging cases. He received 10 years for each charge, all to run concurrently. For reference, the engaging cases are 3rd degree felonies – max punishment for those is 10 years. Same with the evading charge – it will be dismissed."

Police previously said that Jarvis and others inside the vehicle were connected to a string of burglaries in Mesquite, Arlington, Pantego, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Dallas, Duncanville, and Garland.