Expand / Collapse search

Dallas 18-year-old sentenced to 10 years behind bars for deadly crash during chase

By
Published 
Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspects involved in deadly car chase connected to string of burglaries across North Texas, police say

Several businesses that have been burglarized over the last month are likely connected, according to police, and the people responsible could also be connected to a deadly police chase crash in Dallas over the weekend.

DALLAS - An 18-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison after a deadly crash during a police chase last year.

Joey Jarvis, from Dallas, accepted a plea deal for murder and two engaging in organized criminal activity charges.

Joey Jarvis

On Nov. 20, 2022, Jarvis led police on a chase from Garland to Dallas before losing control on Greenville Avenue and crashing.

5 people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. One of them, a 16-year-old girl, died.

The Dallas County DA gave this statement to FOX 4 on the plea agreement:

"Mr. Jarvis pled to the murder case and two engaging cases. He received 10 years for each charge, all to run concurrently. For reference, the engaging cases are 3rd degree felonies – max punishment for those is 10 years. Same with the evading charge – it will be dismissed."

Police previously said that Jarvis and others inside the vehicle were connected to a string of burglaries in Mesquite, Arlington, Pantego, Grand Prairie, Hutchins, Dallas, Duncanville, and Garland.