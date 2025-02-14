Valentine's Day Vows: Dallas couple renews vows on 65th wedding anniversary

The Brief Joe Nash, 88, and Herdercine Nash, 85, renewed their wedding vows on Valentine's Day, which also happened to be their 65th wedding anniversary. Joe is now battling Alzheimer’s disease. Herdercine says she's turning to her career as a registered nurse to help her with this part of their journey. Dallas County Judge Staci Williams turned her courtroom into a chapel on Friday for anyone who wanted to renew their vows, like the Nashes, or those who want to make them for the first time. The Nashes credit their faith and trust in God for keeping them together through all those years.



This Valentine's Day, a couple who knows what it means to stay committed through sickness and in health renewed their vows on their 65th wedding anniversary.

The Nashes hope their love story, now one challenged by Alzheimer’s disease, will remind others what it means to remain committed to one another.

The Nashes' Love Story

Joe and Herdercine Nash were only 23 and 20 years old when they first said their vows on Valentine's Day in 1960.

Now at 88 and 85 years old, the couple’s love has passed the trial of time.

"We don't feel a day over 40," said Herdercine. "We kiss all the time, hold hands at night, and we dance."

The backstory:

The two met while Herdercine was studying to be a nurse, and Joe was in college in Louisiana.

"I said, ‘My goodness! I've got to have that!’" recalled Joe. "So I prayed I would have that."

"He ran me down and always said I was beautiful, and he still says that every day all the time," said Herdercine. "He still tells me I am beautiful, and I didn't think of myself as beautiful."

Herdercine admits she wasn’t initially attracted to Joe.

"No, no, no. I couldn't stand how much he talked and how he couldn't shut up," she said. "Because I like to talk."

For better or worse, in sickness and in health

Their life together has not been without challenges.

The couple lost a 20-year-old son in 1992 in a car crash.

Now, Joe is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

"That is the true meaning of the vows, ‘for better or worse, richer or poorer, and in sickness and in health,’" said Herdercine.

Herdercine is now turning to her career as a registered nurse to help her with this part of their journey.

"I feel like I have an extra handle on helping him," she said.

Valentine's Day Vows

Dallas County Judge Staci Williams turned her courtroom into a chapel this Valentine’s Day for anyone who wanted to renew their vows, like the Nashes, or those who want to make them for the first time.

"When you joined hearts and hands in marriage 65 years ago, you did not know where life would take you," Williams told the Nashes as they renewed their wedding vows.

Jada and Dekarius Nelson are saying ‘I do’ for time. They are inspired by the Nashes’ long love story.

"When you love someone, it's about choosing them every day," said Nelson.

"Commitment is important," said Williams. "If you don't have it, I don't know how you can survive."

What's next:

The Nashes credit their faith and trust in God for keeping them together through all those years.

Their daughters are holding a big anniversary party to celebrate their love and commitment to one another this weekend.