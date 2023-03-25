Friend of man killed after minor crash in Fort Worth disappointed after suspect no billed

A Tarrant County Grand Jury decided not to indict a man arrested for the murder of a man who was beaten and shot to death after a minor crash last year.

Police said Jin Shin caused a minor fender bender in Fort Worth which escalated into a shooting that left him dead.

Four men were arrested, but only one is now charged with murder.

Shin’s family wants to remain private right now.

Family and friends are still trying to figure out how justice will be done after one of the suspects who was initially charged with murder now has the charge dropped.

Two others also now face less serious charges.

Nearly four months after 28-year-old Kameron Taylor was arrested, the grand jury decided he now will not face a murder charge in connection to the August 2022 shooting death of the 43-year-old father and Dallas business owner.

According to court records, this week, the grand jury issued a no bill, meaning there is insufficient evidence to indict Taylor for murder, so that charge is gone.

Three other people are connected to the case.

Keeton Sheppard, 35, was taken into custody just last month and initially charged with murder, but Sheppard’s charge has now been downgraded to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Quamon White faces an assault charge in the case.

The man who police said fatally shot Shin in the early morning hours of August 15, 2022, is 29-year-old Markynn West.

West was indicted on a murder charge in December 2022.

According to West’s arrest affidavit, surveillance video shows West shooting and killing Shin shortly after a minor fender bender.

Police said Shin’s Jeep rolled into the back of a sedan in front of him at the intersection of University Drive and I-30 in Fort Worth.

Three women inside the sedan reportedly got out and called friends for support.

Court documents said, a short time, later three additional cars pulled up and Shin was surrounded by the four men and four women.

Police said video shows the men assaulted Shin and took his car keys.

According to investigators, Shin backed away from the fight, got a handgun out of his Jeep, and had it pointing toward the ground.

Police said that’s when West also grabbed a gun and fatally shot Shin.

"No matter what, he's not coming back to us, but at least it gives us some kind of comfort knowing that these people will be off the street," Shin’s good friend Nikki Senephoumy said.

FOX 4 spoke to Senephoumy last month when the fourth suspect was arrested.

Saturday, Senephoumy told FOX 4 she is now feeling very differently and is disappointed in the criminal justice system.

According to Tarrant County jail records, none of the men arrested in connection to Shin’s death are in jail as of Saturday night.