Fort Worth man takes plea deal for murder; accused of 2nd killing in Mexico

A Fort Worth man took a plea deal this month for a murder he committed four years ago.

However, court documents obtained by FOX 4 show that while he was bonded out, he managed to escape to Mexico. Police have reason to believe he committed a second murder while he was there.

Jesus Rios was brought back to North Texas after he tried to re-enter the country with a fake ID. He'll now serve a 15-year sentence for the 2020 murder.

On the same day Rios was arrested, a key witness in that 2020 case was found dead.

In 2020, Rios shot and killed Fernando Mendoza Jr for gesturing at Rios for speeding in a Fort Worth neighborhood off Roosevelt Avenue.

Fernando Mendoza Jr

Angel Mendoza is Fernando’s oldest child.

"I was daddy’s girl. I was his only girl," she said. "I hate him. He’s ruined so much."

On Sept. 18, Rios accepted a plea deal with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for 15 years in prison.

Featured article

Abby Guerra is the daughter of Mayra Guerra, who was a passenger in Rios’ vehicle when Rios killed Fernando.

Mayra cooperated with the police. Her statements added to ballistics and DNA evidence, according to police.

Mayra Guerra

"Fifteen years doesn’t begin to pay for a murder," Abby said.

Rios was charged with murder. But while out on bond in September 2023, court documents show he tampered with his ankle monitor and fled to Mexico. Police believe he took Mayra with him.

Later that month, Mayra was found on the side of a road with shoelaces around her neck, according to a medical examiner’s report in the state of Chihuahua. Her cause of death was asphyxiation.

"My mom meant a lot to my family," Abby said.

Featured article

On the same day Mayra was pronounced dead, Rios was arrested by federal law enforcement while crossing back over the U.S. border with a fake ID.

The Fort Worth Police Department says it "proved by a preponderance of the evidence that Rios caused Guerra’s death for the purpose of preventing her from testifying."

That evidence could have also been introduced at trial. It’s also waiting on additional DNA evidence — specifically, blood on Rios’ clothing that might be Mayra’s.

Both victims’ families believe prosecutors rushed the 15-year plea deal.

"They rushed everything, and they didn’t wait for the DNA test," Abby said.

( )

"We even talked about the trial, and he just said ‘No evidence. No evidence. No evidence.’ I didn’t know how her mother had died. I didn’t know about the blood on the clothing," Angel said. "I feel lied to. I feel misled."

Rios could not have been charged in the U.S. with Mayra’s alleged murder in Mexico, but that evidence could have played a role in getting a conviction in Fernando’s case.

"His kids were so much to him. They meant so much to him," Angel said. "I try to stay strong for my brothers."

While Rios serves his 15-year sentence for Fernando's murder, Mayra’s family hopes that he’ll eventually be extradited to Mexico and held accountable for her alleged murder.

"It’s just a waiting game from here," Abby said.

In a statement to FOX 4, the Tarrant County DA’s Office said, "In every case, we evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of our evidence and make a decision on going to trial or offering a plea."