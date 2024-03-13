Defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dismissed

A defamation lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed. It was filed by a woman claiming to be his biological daughter.

Alexandra Davis says Jones and his associates tried to portray her as an "extortionist."

Other defendants listed included Cowboys spokesman James Wilkinson and the Cowboys organization.

Featured article

The lawsuit sought a multi-million dollar pay out.

The judge wrote in Wednesday's ruling that Davis had not sufficiently pleaded that defendants acted with actual malice.