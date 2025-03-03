Garland man who killed girl, 13, in DWI crash sentenced to 17 years in prison: 'A slap on the hand'

The Brief Jeremey Spencer was officially sentenced on Monday to 17 years in prison and will be eligible for parole in five years as part of his plea deal. Spencer was driving while intoxicated when he killed 13-year-old Brooklyn Moran in 2022. Brooklyn’s family expressed disappointment in the plea deal. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says there are "risks of going to trial. As the range of punishment for intoxication manslaughter is a minimum of 2 years in prison to a maximum of 20 years… a jury could have sentenced him to significantly less than the 17 years he has received."



The Garland man who was driving while intoxicated when he struck an SUV and killed a teen officially received his sentence as part of a plea deal.

He faced the family of the girl he killed. They believe he should spend far more time in prison.

What we know:

Aubri Moran was face-to-face on Monday with Jeremy Spencer, the man who was intoxicated when he caused the crash that killed her 13-year-old sister, Brooklyn Moran, in 2022.

Aubri says home will never be the same.

"I couldn’t bring myself to go home. How could I?" she said. "Brooklyn’s room was just across the hall from mine, and the thought of walking past it knowing she would never be in there again was unbearable."

The backstory:

Spencer crossed a center line on Castle Drive in Harland. His truck crashed head-on into the Moran family’s SUV.

Garland police say drug use contributed to the crash. Spencer tested positive for at least cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to an arrest warrant, Spencer admitted to being an alcoholic but told police on scene that he only had half a beer that day.

Brooklyn’s friend, Isabella Simpson, was seriously injured in the crash. She said she forgives Spencer.

"Forgiveness is a lot easier than forgetting," she said. "I will never be able to forget September 9, 2022."

Brooklyn’s mother, Brittney Moran, was driving at the time of the crash. The accident put her in a coma for four days.

"One of the hardest moments of my life, however, was when my mother finally became coherent enough to understand what had happened," said Aubri. "Telling her that Brooklyn was gone felt like ripping the last pieces of my heart apart."

"You took out a very good gem in this world. She was one of the really, really good ones," said Brittney.

Medics took Brittney to her daughter’s funeral.

"I’ll never be able to talk to her," she said. "I didn’t even get a proper goodbye to her."

What they're saying:

Spencer was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He’ll be eligible for parole in five years.

Brooklyn’s family expressed disappointment in the plea deal.

"He’s been given a slap on the hand, and we’ve been given a life sentence," said her grandmother, Cindy Hill. "The DA did this without our permission."

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says there are "risks of going to trial. As the range of punishment for intoxication manslaughter is a minimum of 2 years in prison to a maximum of 20 years… a jury could have sentenced him to significantly less than the 17 years he has received."

What's next:

The judge asked Spencer — who did not have a license at the time of the crash because of a previous DWI conviction — to take time in prison to think of the consequences of his actions. Brooklyn’s father echoed that request.

"I don’t want Brooklyn to die in vain," said her father, David Moran. "[Spencer] needs to change his life, and I’m really serious about that. I want him to become a new person."

Brooklyn’s family says she saved at least six people’s lives by donating her organs. One of the recipients was a baby.