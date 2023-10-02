South Dallas shooting suspect threatened people he thought were 'messing with his wife,' docs say

A man who allegedly killed a 19-year-old woman and shot three others in South Dallas last week now sits in the Dallas County Jail.

Jeremiah Moore was arrested near Amarillo hours after shootings at a townhome complex on Elsie Faye Heggins and a nearby car wash.

The arrest affidavit says "The suspect knocked on the door and the complainant's grandmother looked through the window but did not see anyone. The complainant walked to the front door and just before she got to it, multiple shots were fired through the door hitting the complainant multiple times, killing her."

19-year-old Savannah Rodriguez, who also went by Savannah Chavez was killed in the shooting.

Her boyfriend, 18-year-old Christian Morales, was also shot and needed surgery.

Rodriguez's grandmother Minerva "Minnie" Arredondo was wounded as well, but is expected to physically fully recover.

Detectives wrote that a witness saw the suspect running from the area of the apartment toward his vehicle, a 80s or 90s burgundy vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Moore drove to a carwash about a quarter of a mile away where police say he opened fire again, hitting a man who was there.

That man is now out of the hospital.

Martin Ramirez, the brother to Minerva Arredondo, the grandmother who was shot, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones that he asked his sister about Jeremiah Moore.

"I go, 'was he trouble, did y'all know him?' She goes, 'we didn't know him, but he would occasionally, I don't know if he has a girlfriend across the complex or something, but he would fight and argue real loud. Make some trouble,' but that's all my sister knew of it," he said.

Moore was identified by others in the complex as a man who across the parking lot from the townhome where police say he fired through the front door.

"The same suspect threatened to shoot individuals that he believed were 'messing' with his wife," witnesses told police.

The police record gives no indication of what that means, or why he chose to shoot through the door of that particular townhome.

Moore was arrested the same night of the shootings in Donely County, 300 miles away from Dallas in the Texas Panhandle.

"Dallas Police Fugitive Unit was able to match the suspect vehicle [...] using the Flock System," the arrest affidavit reads.

The 27-year-old man was brought back to Dallas where he will face murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

He is in the Dallas County Jail under a $1 million bond.